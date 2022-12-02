45º

Did you know you can recycle tennis balls in bins around Ann Arbor?

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tennis ball. (tthadeo/Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor and Recycle Ann Arbor have partnered for the past six years to help residents recycle their old tennis balls.

The city collects the tennis balls and sends them to RecycleBalls where they are repurposed into recreational surfaces like tennis courts.

Tennis ball recycling bins can be found at the following locations:

  • Buhr Park Court
  • Burns Park Court
  • West Park Court
  • Veterans Memorial Park

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation wants to hear from community members which parks they think should get a new recycling bin. Email your suggestions to adopt-a-park@a2gov.org.

Since launching the effort in 2016, more than 10,000 tennis balls have been recycled from parks around the city.

