Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business.

The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members.

Officials at the Ann Arbor-based college said that it is SBAM’s only participating educational institution and that resources, including entrepreneurial assistance and leadership boot camps, will be available through its Entrepreneurship Center.

“WCC is excited to join SBAM and to be a resource for its members looking to develop their talent base through training and recruitment and to offer educational programming for entrepreneurs,” said WCC vice president Brandon Tucker in a release.

“This partnership means that we are linking arms with an organization that serves an incredible number of businesses around the state. Connection is key, and we’re excited to be a member.”

SBAM has more than 30,000 members across Michigan who have access to the association’s management tools, discounts and membership collaborations. It offers different membership tiers to participating small businesses as well as DEI, talent, tax and advocacy resources.

SBAM vice president of membership and development Lori Birman noted that WCC was in a unique position to “offer timely, real-world solutions” for small businesses across the state.