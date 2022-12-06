Ann Arbor Rec & Ed opens registration for winter fitness classes

ANN ARBOR – Commit to starting 2023 off on a healthier note by signing up for a winter fitness class organized by Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed).

Registration is now open for virtual, in-person and hybrid fitness and wellness courses including yoga, cardio dance, strength training, pilates and weight training.

“The flexibility of a hybrid format helps support participants in reaching their fitness and wellness health goals. The Hybrid class allows people to choose where and how they want to participate on any given day. More options to participate, less reason to skip a class due to weather or other potential barriers,” said Rec & Ed fitness and yoga program supervisor Terry McNeely in a release.

Classes start the week of Jan. 9, 2023 and continue through March. In-person courses will be held throughout the week and weekend at different locations.

Those interested can register online, or over the phone between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, by calling 734-994-2300 and pressing 0. Phone registration won’t be available between Dec. 23, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.

Check out the class list here.