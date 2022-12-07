47º

Here’s where you can drop off your Christmas tree in Ann Arbor this season

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will again be offering free drop-off sites for residents to dispose of their used, undecorated Christmas trees this holiday season.

The sites will be open Dec. 12 through Jan. 16, 2023 at four city parks.

According to a city release, the drop-off locations are:

  • Southeast Area Park located on Ellsworth at Platt. Trees may be left at the dirt lot north of the basketball courts.
  • West Park parking lot off Chapin near West Huron Street.
  • Gallup Boat Launch parking lot (not the Gallup Livery), entrance on the southeast side of Geddes Road, east of Huron Parkway.
  • Olson Park parking lot at 1515 Dhu Varren Road, near Pontiac Trail.

Christmas trees can be dropped off during normal park hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Trees collected will be chipped on site on a regular basis.

The following items must be removed from the trees before drop off:

  • Tree stands
  • Nails
  • Lights
  • Ornaments
  • Tinsel
  • Plastic items

Any of these items can harm processing equipment and its operators and spoil the tree mulch. Wreaths and garlands are typically made with plastic or wire, so the city advises these items be tossed inside trash carts.

After the Jan. 16, 2023 deadline, trees should be stored away or can be placed in compost carts for monthly winter service if branches are less than six inches in diameter.

Regular curbside compost service will resume in April 2023.

For more information on which items you can compost, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.

