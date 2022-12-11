Here are 4 foodie gifts only found around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s officially gift-giving season and Ann Arbor’s many small businesses have unique gifts for everyone, including the foodie in your life.

Whether you’re participating in a White Elephant exchange or putting presents under a tree, it can be tricky finding the right gift.

Here are 4 gifts for your favorite foodie:

FOR THE SMALL BUSINESS SHOPPER

Shop really small this year by support Ann Arbor’s microbusinesses.

Stop by BYOC Co. on Liberty Street to pick up a reuable candle jar and wax refills made by Arbor Made or soap by Bubble Babes Soaps.

Then, get online to order a holiday gift box filled with desserts by Ellen’s Fine Goods or a box of gluten-free holiday cookies by Tasty Bakery.

FOR THE TEA SNOB

Stop by the newly renovated TeaHaus, at 204 N. 4th Ave., to pick up teas from around the world. The Kerrytown-based shop has an expertly-curated selection of more than 200 looseleaf teas, spice blends and tea accessories.

For those unsure of which teas to pick, TeaHaus offers a Tea of the Month club, gift cards and samplers.

FOR THE WANNABE BAKER

Homemade gifts are great, but not everyone is a superstar baker. Sign up for a sign with your giftee and make something together.

Ann Arbor’s beloved Zingerman’s has numerous baking classes available online including scones, galettes, cookies, bagels and breads.

FOR THE CHOCOLATE LOVER

Head next door to Mindo Chocolate Makers at 206 N. 4th Ave. The Dexter-based company opened up its first brick-and-mortar earlier in 2022 but owner Barbara Wilson has been making chocolate for years.

Ann Arborites can try many varieties of the bean-to-bar Ecuadorian chocolate, drinking chocolates, cacao tea, brownies and more.