Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can.

The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer.

Here are 4 places to meet Santa:

Briarwood Mail

Book photos with Santa in the Briarwood Mall any time through Christmas Eve. Photo ops are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays in the Von Maur Court. Learn more here.

Conor O’Neill’s

Swing by the Main Street Irish pub, at 318 S. Main St., around 4 p.m. to see Santa. Find more details here.

Humane Society of Huron Valley

Hang out with Santa and adoptable animals at the HSHV during Stories with Santa. On Dec. 22, Santa will sit down for pictures and holiday-themed crafts and stories at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required due to space limitations. Tickets cost $12 per child. Buy them here.

Huron River

Head to Argo Pond to see Santa show off his canoeing chops on Christmas Eve. For the trip, the jolly man trades in his sleigh and reindeer for a canoe and bright Christmas tree.

The event is held annually but has been canceled at the last minute due to weather conditions.

The trip hasn’t been officially confirmed but Santa usually leaves updates here