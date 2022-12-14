City of Ann Arbor looking to hire mechanics for city fleet

ANN ARBOR – Community members skilled in fixing cars and other vehicles can submit their resumes for open positions with the City of Ann Arbor.

Applications are currently being accepted for two Fleet Mechanic - Vehicle & Equipment Tech openings with the city.

Mechanics will diagnose and fix problems with city vehicles, fabricating parts, filling out necessary paperwork and maintain vehicles.

Both positions require a high school diploma or GED, a valid class B Michigan’s driver’s license, knowledge of basic mechanical principles and automatic engine repair practices, familiarity with computer software programs and vaccinations against COVID-19, unless exempt.

According to the city, the positions are part of Ann Arbor’s progression process in which employees can increase their pay as their knowledge and skills increase after a six-month probation period.

The positions are represented by AFSCME union and pay is determined per union contract.

Job openings will be listed on the city’s job website until the positions are filled.

Here’s a bit about each:

Fleet Mechanic - Vehicle & Equipment Tech III

full-time

starting hourly pay: $28.58, with the potential to reach $38.41 per hour

second shift (2:30-10:30 p.m.) after the training period

a State of Michigan Mechanic Certification for repair categories is required

a CDL-B (with air brake endorsement) license is required

a forklift permit is required

Check out the full job posting here.

Fleet Mechanic - Vehicle & Equipment Tech IV

full-time

starting hourly pay: $30.78, with the potential to reach $38.41 per hour

second shift (2:30-10:30 p.m.) after the training period

a CDL-B (with air brake endorsement) license is required

welding experience

a State of Michigan Master Mechanic Certification with a specialty in one of a few areas is required

Check out the full job posting here.