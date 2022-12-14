University of Michigan Health announces relocation plans for its Ypsilanti Health Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. – University of Michigan Health will be relocating and expanding its Ypsilanti Health Center, a move that was approved by the Board of Regents on Dec. 8.

The health system will enter a 15-year lease at an existing building with plans to repurpose it, according to a release. The future location of the clinic as at 300 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. The space was formerly home to the Eastern Michigan University College of business.

“We are highly committed to this planned expansion and relocation of the Ypsilanti Health Center, which will improve access to needed health care services for the area communities which we serve,” senior vice president and chief operating officer of U-M Health Tony Denton said in a statement.

“This new facility will provide comprehensive services in primary and specialty care, with diagnostic imaging, laboratory, social support and community service spaces. The new health center will be conveniently located close to the downtown transportation center.”

The project is estimated to cost $35,400,000 and the new complex will feature 50,000 square feet of space across three levels of a five-story building in downtown Ypsilanti.

Services to be housed in the facility include:

Adult and pediatric services

Family medicine

Urology

Geriatrics

Behavioral Health

Dermatology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Ophthalmology

Women’s health

An opening date is yet to be announced.

“This investment in our community will allow U-M Health to deliver more high-quality primary and specialty care services directly to the residents of Ypsilanti and its surrounding areas,” president of U-M Health David Miller said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our community-based presence, as we work to elevate health outcomes within Ypsilanti.”

“Through this significant expansion of community presence, the Ypsilanti Health Center will be a part of a broader U-M Health strategy to improve socioeconomic and health equity within the area,” Denton said in a statement. “Through collaboration and teamwork with community leaders, we are actively striving to reduce disparities and address social and other determinants of health in the Ypsilanti area to improve quality of life.

“Our goals include local hiring, supplier investment, community education, awareness and empowerment. We are striving to build stronger relationships that make it easier to access timely health care and provide more ideal patient and family experiences.”

Michigan Medicine will share the building with several health care research and innovation companies, according to a release.