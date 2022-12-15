36º

Monday night fire causes $20,000 of damage in downtown Ann Arbor

One occupant transported with medical condition

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a fire in the building at 311 S. 5th Ave. in downtown Ann Arbor on Monday, Dec. 13. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

ANN ARBOR – Fire marshals are investigating a fire on the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue that caused $20,000 worth of damages.

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said firefighters were called to a structure fire at 311 South Fifth Ave at 11:16 p.m. on Monday.

The building houses Earthen Jar, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant, and the Simple Pleasures bakery.

“Tower 1-1 and Engine 1-3 stretched a hose line to the second floor for fire attack. Firefighters made a quick knock-down limiting fire damage,” AAFD officials said, adding that one building occupant was transported away with a medical condition.

Both Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance assisted with the situation.

