27º

All About Ann Arbor

RV considered ‘total loss’ after Christmas Eve fire in Ann Arbor

Fire under investigation

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Local, Fire, Vehicle Fire, Downtown Ann Arbor, South Industrial Highway, Huron Valley Ambulance, Christmas Eve
Photos of a recreational vehicles on fire on Dec. 24, 2022. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

ANN ARBOR – All was not silent on Christmas Eve as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that consumed a recreation vehicle just south of downtown Ann Arbor.

At 10:16 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel responded to the fire in a Christmas tree lot in the 4M Venue parking lot near the East Stadium Boulevard and South Industrial Highway intersection.

Officials wrote on social media that one person was transported away from the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance.

The fire is currently under investigation and the RV is considered a “total loss,” officials said.

Photos of a recreational vehicles on fire on Dec. 24, 2022. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email