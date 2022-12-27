RV considered ‘total loss’ after Christmas Eve fire in Ann Arbor

Photos of a recreational vehicles on fire on Dec. 24, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – All was not silent on Christmas Eve as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that consumed a recreation vehicle just south of downtown Ann Arbor.

At 10:16 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel responded to the fire in a Christmas tree lot in the 4M Venue parking lot near the East Stadium Boulevard and South Industrial Highway intersection.

Officials wrote on social media that one person was transported away from the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance.

The fire is currently under investigation and the RV is considered a “total loss,” officials said.