Ann Arbor humane society offering free adoptions to long term shelter residents

ANN ARBOR – Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, and now community members can adopt them for free.

The Ann Arbor shelter is waiving fees for its long-term residents in order to expedite adoptions.

“We’re hoping it’s just the incentive people need to give these deserving animals consideration,” said adoption manager Alison Balow in a release. “Some may be older, some may have special requirements, and some are simply wallflowers who’ve been overlooked.”

“But people who do consider them—well, we think they have hearts of gold.”

Animals who qualify for free adoption have a gold heart on their online profiles and are showcased in HSHV’s Gold Hearts Facebook group.

“Free adoptions are a great way to get people in the door and looking at these animals,” Balow said. “Of course, our adoption policies remain the same, no matter the fee, and even though they’re saving by not paying an adoption fee or for sterilization surgery or microchipping—we always discuss the lifetime costs of caring for a companion animal with potential adopters.”

Research indicates that waiving fees increases adoption rates and that those who adopt animals for free are just as loving as those who pay adoption fees, HSHV officials said.

“Plus, adopters get the priceless gratitude from a cat or dog who’s been given a second chance at a happy life,” Balow added.

Each “Gold Hearts” animal has been spayed or neutered, microchipped and has been given an age-appropriate health check and vaccinations.

Here are some cuties who need a home:

HSHV is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.

Appointments are not required for adoptions.

The shelter is at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd.