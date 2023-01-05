Ann Arbor’s TheRide to change bus stop departure times in late January

ANN ARBOR – Commuters using public buses in Tree Town can expect more accurate departure times from Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) starting Sunday, Jan. 22.

Time points-- bus stops with designed times for departures--are being changed in order to improve reliability and on-time performance, the organization said in a release.

“As more people continue to return to riding public transit, we are pleased to be making these updates to improve the rider experience,” said TheRide acting deputy CEO of planning and innovation Ken Anderson. “In addition to these updates, our rider tools like our Text My Bus feature, make it even easier for our riders to plan their trip and track their bus.”

Some time points will be moved along routes during the Jan. 22 adjustment.

Here’s which routes will be impacted:

Route 3: Huron River Dr.

Route 4: Washtenaw

Washtenaw & Golfside timepoint will move to Washtenaw & Glencoe Crossing

Route 23: Plymouth

Weekday schedules will be adjusted

Route 25: Ann Arbor – Saline Rd

Route 26: Scio Church

To Blake Transit Center: Routing will be changed to use Second St. instead of First St.

Route 29: Liberty

Route 31: Dexter Ave.

Huron & Seventh timepoint will be removed but the bus stop will still be served

Route 32: Miller - Maple

To Blake Transit Center: Buses leaving the Pennsylvania/Maple stop at 7:12 a.m., 7:42 a.m., 2:42 p.m., and 3:12 p.m. will serve Skyline High School



To Pennsylvania & Maple: Buses leaving Blake Transit Center at 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. will serve Skyline High School

Route 33: Newport

To Blake Transit Center: 8:06 a.m. and 3:36 p.m. bus trips will serve Rudolf Steiner Lower School

Route 43: E. Michigan Ave

Weekday trips between 6 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. will connect to Route 68 at the Holmes & Ridge stop

Route 46: Huron – Paint Creek

To Huron River & Textile: Routes on Tuttle Hill Rd. and Textile Rd. will be changed. Tuttle Hill & Brookwood timepoint will move to Huron River & Textile

Trips departing Ypsilanti Transit Center at 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. will serve Arbor Preparatory High School

To Ypsilanti Transit Center: Tuttle Hill & Brookwood timepoint will move to Huron River & Textile. Routes on Huron River Dr. will be changed.

Trips arriving at Ypsilanti Transit Center at 7:36 a.m., 8:06 a.m., 3:39 p.m., and 4:39 p.m. will serve Arbor Preparatory High School

Route 61: U-M - Miller

Weekday schedules will be adjusted

Route 65: U-M – Downtown - Green

Weekday schedules will be adjusted

To Central Campus Transit Center: the Kerrytown timepoint to Broadway & Swift will be moved

Route 68: Harris - Ford

All trips will connect to Route 43 at Holmes & Ridge

Weekday schedules will be adjusted

Find updated English language maps of TheRide route booklets here. Maps in Spanish, Chinese and Korean will become available soon, according to the website.

Riders can stay updated with bus stop departure times by using TheRide’s RiderTools including trip planning, bus tracking and scheduled by route.

Tickets can be bought using the EZfare app. One-way rides cost $1.50, and an all-day pass costs $3. Discounts are available for students, seniors and others who qualify.

Learn more about TheRide here.