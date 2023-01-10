40º

All About Ann Arbor

See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Sloth, Bats, Nocturnal Animals, Creature Conservancy, Animals, Animal Rescue, Event, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County
The three-toed sloth can turn its head almost 360 degrees.

ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20.

The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.

The event will run from 7-9 p.m. with an educational presentation highlighting a sloth, a wolf hybrid and more. Guests will also be able to experience a flight of Egyptian fruit bats.

Parking will be available in the paved lot shared with the neighboring animal hospital. A lighted pathway will guide the way to the conservancy’s main building and guests can check in at the Education Center.

Spots are very limited, according to conservancy. A prior event on Jan. 13 has already sold out.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email