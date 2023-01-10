See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy

The three-toed sloth can turn its head almost 360 degrees.

ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20.

The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.

The event will run from 7-9 p.m. with an educational presentation highlighting a sloth, a wolf hybrid and more. Guests will also be able to experience a flight of Egyptian fruit bats.

Parking will be available in the paved lot shared with the neighboring animal hospital. A lighted pathway will guide the way to the conservancy’s main building and guests can check in at the Education Center.

Spots are very limited, according to conservancy. A prior event on Jan. 13 has already sold out.

