4 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Valentine’s Day is a month away but it’s never too early to figure out how to make the day memorable for a special someone.

The holiday, or some version of it, is thought to have been celebrated since ancient Rome. That said, it hasn’t always been about Hallmark hearts, chocolate bunnies and roses.

This year, Ann Arbor businesses have deals, discounts, dinner dates, shows and activities planned for couples or friends looking to support the local community.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day:

SHARE AN EXPERIENCE

Do your own version of the truffle shuffle while learning about chocolate truffles. Bløm Meadworks is partnering with Mindo Chocolate Makers to offer a mead and truffle workshop in the South 4th Avenue taproom on Feb. 12.

If mead isn’t your thing, the food experts at Zingerman’s are offering a virtual Valentine’s Happy Hour on Feb. 10. Participants get two bottles of wine, one pound of cheese, six different chocolates and time with other foodies.

Those looking for something more physical can set up a time to throw axes at Axe Ventura. The Maynard Street venue is offering a 14 percent discount for scheduled axe-throwing times on Valentine’s Day.

HAVE A STAYCATION

Switch things up by leaving Ann Arbor without actually leaving Ann Arbor. Sleep in, eat breakfast in bed and treat your sweetie to a Valentine’s Day hotel stay.

Downtown Ann Arbor hotel The Graduate has a special discount code for those wanting to go away but not go too far.

Likewise, the Double Tree by Hilton is offering a Valentine’s Day package with late check-out, robes and slippers for a cozy stay, according to Main Street Ann Arbor.

CATCH A SHOW

Join musical couples at The Ark during its My Folky Valentine show. The show kicks off at 7:30 pm on Feb. 14 and will have at least a few love songs.

A few doors down, Blue LLama Jazz Club is hosting the Olivia Van Goor Quartet during back-to-back Valentine’s Day performances. Participants will also be treated to a chef-curated three-course meal.

TRY A DINNER DATE

Splurge on a nice dinner date at one of Tree Town’s many eateries.

Several are offerings Valentine’s Day menus and specials including Carson’s American Bistro, Palio, Real Seafood Company, Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery and Pacific Rim.

Those hesitant to be out in public right now can pick up something more low-key. Cinnaholic is offering Sweetheart Boxes, Cherry Republic will have discounts on chocolate-covered cherries and cherry candies and Bon Bon Bon is accepting pre-orders for its Valentine’s Day collection.