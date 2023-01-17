43º

Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police rescue a dog from freezing water on the Huron River.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice.

According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.

“I was throwing the ball and it was very uncharacteristic because she doesn’t really love the water,” the owner is seen saying on AAPD bodycam video.

Frankie can be heard crying from the freezing water as officers worked to get her out safely.

According to AAPD, officers were able to use slings from their equipment and tie them to an entry ram to break the ice. After several throws, they were able to break open a bath in the ice for Frankie to swim through.

Additional officers from the Ann Arbor Fire Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Ann Arbor Public Works arrived to the scene.

The officers took Frankie and her owner, David, to a warm patrol car and gave them a ride back to their vehicle.

After the rescue, David shared that they are from California and that Frankie doesn’t understand what ice is.

“I’ll probably never get her in the water again,” he said.

Frankie is said to be doing well.

