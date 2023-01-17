Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members

Blank Slate Creamery on Live in the D

ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations.

Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.

It has worked with other Ann Arbor small businesses including HOMES Brewery, Zingerman’s Roadhouse and Zingerman’s Creamery, Roo’s Roast, Frog Holler and Arbor Teas.

The ice cream spot is hiring for part-time and full-time positions for both of its locations. Some positions include benefits such as a retirement match, parking, a health insurance stipend and paid time off.

Here’s a bit about each position

Ice Cream Production

full-time; weekday availability needed

pays a minimum of $15 per hour plus tips

must be 18 years or older

should be familiar with safe food handling and kitchen equipment

responsibilities include preparing icecream, sterilizing equipment, assembling ingredients

Shift Leader

part-time; night and weekend availability needed

pays a minimum of $15 per hour plus tips

must be 18 years or older

should have good communication skills

responsibilities including working the cash register, managing staff and updating a flavor menu

Scoopologists

pays a minimum of $10-12 per hour plus tips

hours can range from 5-40 per week

interacts with customers while working in a fast-paced environment

responsibilities include working with a cash register, making change, following store instructions and making ice cream extras

free ice cream when on shift with off-shift discounts

Dishwasher

full-time or part-time

must be available between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays

pays a minimum of $12-15 per hour plus tips

responsibilities include keeping the behind-the-scenes area clean, restocking ingredients and putting away deliveries

Learn about all positions here.