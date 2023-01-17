University of Michigan’s Life Sciences Orchestra to play free concert at Hill Auditorium on Friday

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra will perform its first concert of the season on Friday at Hill Auditorium featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gustav Mahler’s first symponies.

The concert is free and open to the public. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and no tickets are required.

Audience members are requested to wear masks during the performance, and are encouraged to attend only if they are feeling well.

The LSO is made up of U-M faculty, students, staff, alumni and family members from the university’s medical, health, engineering and science community.

Yeo Ryeong Ahn, a doctoral student in orchestral conducting at U-M, leads the orchestra. Her colleague in the doctoral conducting program, Luca Antonucci, assists Ahn.

The LSO’s next performance will take place on Sunday, March 26 at Hill auditorium and will feature winners of its Concerto Competition Andrew Custer, who will play the Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra by Launy Grøndahl. and Thor Sigurdson, who will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D major.