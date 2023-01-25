Passes on sale for annual Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR – Get your popcorn ready for the annual Ann Arbor Film Festival.

The event first started in Tree Town in 1963 and has grown to become one of the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festivals in the United States.

This year, the festival will run from Tuesday, March 21, through Sunday, March 26, but will have an extended virtual festival until March 29.

Fans can support the event by buying three different types of passes. Community members can also cash in on early-bird rates, which will rise on March 1.

Here are the details:

Full Festival Passes

For $125, pass holders will have in-person access to AAF films, including shorts programs, social programs, feature films, juror presentations and after-parties. Full pass holders will also have online access to the digital festival events.

Students, members and seniors will pass $100 until Feb. 28. Groups of five or more students will just pay $60 for each ticket until the March price increase.

Online Festival Pass

Those wanting to watch from the comfort of home can buy an online-only pass for $55 through Feb. 28. This pass includes digital access to most of the in-competition feature films, short film programs, juror programs, filmmaker interviews and a virtual filmmaker forum.

Weekend Festival Pass

Community members just looking for a taste of the festival can buy a weekend pass that covers in-person access to the festival’s full range of film programs, juror presentations and after-parties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend passes do not include digital access and cost $75 through Feb.28.

Find AAFF pass details here.