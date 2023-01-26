Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day.

Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.

Here’s where you can curb your craving in Ann Arbor:

BAKEHOUSE 46

If the idea of making and eating a whole chocolate cake is overwhelming, treat yourself to a mini-cake (aka a cupcake). The shop, at 116 E. Liberty St., has several chocolate-based cupcake flavors like chocolate cream pie, Bump-a-licious, PB & C, chocolate salted caramel, and chocolate petal.

Check out cupcake flavors here.

CANNELLE

A new(ish) addition to downtown’s dessert scene, Cannelle offers French patisserie, breads, food ad coffee at its 110 E. Washington St. location. Among its collection of Instagram-worthy pastries are chocolate confections like a Plateau Chocolat, Chocolate Raspberry slices, a chocolate-hazelnut Croquant and a large chocolate macaron with chocolate pearls.

Here’s what you can find in-store.

LA DOLCE VITA

Stop by the Main Street spot, tucked away at 322 S Main St, for a slice of German Chocolate Cake. La Dolce Vita’s menu states that the decadent cake is accompanied by dark chocolate fudge, chocolate ganache, coconut-pecan frosting, dark chocolate curls, brown sugar rum gelato and candied pecans.

Take a look at the dessert menu here.

LUCA PASTRY

Located on Ann Arbor’s southside, the pastry shop offers cake by the slice, paczki, cookies, pastries, macarons, whole cakes, cupcakes and more. Among myriad of cake flavors, chocolate fans can buy a chocolate-covered bubble cake, a triple chocolate cake, chocolate cannoli cake, Black forest cake and mint chocolate cake.

Here’s a tasty-looking menu.