Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School.

Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began a search for Davidson on Saturday, Jan. 28, after being alerted by her family that she had not returned home.

The Scio Township teenager was found dead near the Pioneer High School athletic fields on Monday.

“We know there’s a lot of unanswered questions, as well as a lot of misinformation about the death of Adriana Davidson being shared on social media,” Ann Arbor Police Department officials said.

The department took over the death investigation on Monday.

“The family and the community deserve answers, and we will be transparent about what happened as our investigation unfolds. While Adriana’s death is tragic -- right now, we are not currently searching for anyone else who may be involved in her death, and there is NO threat to the community. After reviewing security video from the school, we believe Adriana was alone when she died.”

Officials said that an autopsy was completed on Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office but a manner of death was not shared.

“We will be releasing more information in the coming days and weeks. We know the Ann Arbor community is grieving right now and our thoughts are with Adriana’s family.”

Washtenaw County residents struggling can contact 24/7 phone and mobile crisis services by calling 734-544-3050.