Pioneer High School student still missing 2 days after she didn’t return from school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Pioneer High School student is still missing two days after she didn’t return home from the Ann Arbor school.

Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last contacted her family around 9 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) while she was on her way to school.

When she didn’t return home, family members tried to find her, authorities said. She was reported missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Davidson was last seen by friends around 11 a.m. Friday outside Pioneer High School.

Deputies have been trying to find her since she was reported missing, but they haven’t yet been successful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.