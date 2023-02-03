Michigan football announces date for spring game in Ann Arbor

Jake Moody #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his game winning field goal with J.J. McCarthy #9 to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-17 at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan football announced the date for its annual spring game on Friday.

The Wolverines will play at Michigan Stadium on April 1, according to a tweet from the team’s official account.

The Maize vs. Blue scrimmage is open to the public and is a glimpse into the program and its players in the offseason. It counts as a practice under NCAA rules.

See you all back at the Big House on April 1 for our Spring Game!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gIFIwKNCml — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2023

No additional details were shared about this year’s event.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship in 2022 for the second straight year. The undefeated team fell to the TCU Horned Frogs at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona during the College Football Playoff semifinal.