14º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan football announces date for spring game in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Michigan Football, Wolverines, University of Michigan, U-M, Jim Harbaugh, Football, College Football, Big Ten, Big Ten Championship, Sports, Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor Sports, Ann Arbor Events
Jake Moody #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his game winning field goal with J.J. McCarthy #9 to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-17 at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan football announced the date for its annual spring game on Friday.

The Wolverines will play at Michigan Stadium on April 1, according to a tweet from the team’s official account.

The Maize vs. Blue scrimmage is open to the public and is a glimpse into the program and its players in the offseason. It counts as a practice under NCAA rules.

No additional details were shared about this year’s event.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship in 2022 for the second straight year. The undefeated team fell to the TCU Horned Frogs at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona during the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email