Washtenaw Community College receives $1.38M grant for STEM students

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has once again received a $1.38 million National Science Foundation grant to support students studying the sciences, math, engineering and technology.

The Ann Arbor college will use the grant to expand initiatives attracting “economically disadvantaged students” to its programs with financial support, officials said.

“Many in-demand, high-paying jobs are STEM-based and require a top education. We are thrilled this NSF grant renewal will help more deserving and hardworking students start a path to their dream careers on Washtenaw’s campus,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca in a release.

The STEM Scholars cohort program and scholars provide two years of support to WCC students working on associate degrees. The model includes an intensive summer program that provides mentoring, skill-building workshops, coaching and leadership activities.

Program opportunities will be highlighted during WCC’s STEAM Week between Feb.28-March 2.

WCC joins Mott Community college as one of the sub-recipients of the six-year grant given to Michigan State University.