Ann Arbor District Library to host fiber arts festival Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Learn all about fiber arts at the Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo on Sunday.
The Ann Arbor District Library, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., will host vendors and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning and other fiber crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library patrons who stop by the downtown branch can participate in hands-on crafting sessions with sushi-themed pom-poms, jellyfish friendship bracelets, handknitted bookmarks, swatches and looms.
Authors and artists will discuss their crafts while instructors will lead onlookers through the basics of different fiber arts.
Here’s a sneak peek at the schedule:
10-11 a.m.
- Bargello Basics
Noon-1 p.m.
- What is Yarnitecture with Jillian Moreno
- Sushi Pom Poms!
1:15-2:15 p.m.
- Jellyfish Friendship Bracelets
- Learn Basic Crochet with Beh Beattey
- Drop-in and Spin with Jillian Moreno
2:30-3:30 p.m.
- More Pom Poms
- Author talk with Drew Hill
- Learn to Cast On and Knit with Beth Battey
3:45-4:45 p.m.
- Knitting Nancies (French Knitting)
- Knitting: Fearless Cabling with Carol Ullman
- Geometric Weaving on a Little Loom
Take a look at the full schedule and a list of vendors at aadl.org/aafax