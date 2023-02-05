Ann Arbor District Library to host fiber arts festival Sunday

(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Learn all about fiber arts at the Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo on Sunday.

The Ann Arbor District Library, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., will host vendors and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning and other fiber crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library patrons who stop by the downtown branch can participate in hands-on crafting sessions with sushi-themed pom-poms, jellyfish friendship bracelets, handknitted bookmarks, swatches and looms.

Authors and artists will discuss their crafts while instructors will lead onlookers through the basics of different fiber arts.

Here’s a sneak peek at the schedule:

10-11 a.m.

Bargello Basics

Noon-1 p.m.

What is Yarnitecture with Jillian Moreno

Sushi Pom Poms!

1:15-2:15 p.m.

Jellyfish Friendship Bracelets

Learn Basic Crochet with Beh Beattey

Drop-in and Spin with Jillian Moreno

2:30-3:30 p.m.

More Pom Poms

Author talk with Drew Hill

Learn to Cast On and Knit with Beth Battey

3:45-4:45 p.m.

Knitting Nancies (French Knitting)

Knitting: Fearless Cabling with Carol Ullman

Geometric Weaving on a Little Loom

Take a look at the full schedule and a list of vendors at aadl.org/aafax