Ja'Niah Jones was last seen by her family in 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022.

Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit.

Jones is five feet, four inches tall and weighed 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown eyes and long, braided black hair.

Those with information about her whereabouts should contact AAPD at 734-794-6920 or call 9-1-1.