Ann Arbor employment agency to host free resume workshop

ANN ARBOR – Experts at a Tree Town employment agency will teach job seekers the do’s and don’t of resume writing during a free, online workshop on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Recruiters from Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor will meet with participants starting at 10 a.m.

The workshop will go over resume and cover letter basics, and how to get the attention of a hiring manager by tailoring and editing resumes.

Officials said the event will be held on Facebook, Instagram and on Zoom. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done here.

The Ann Arbor agency, at 6360 Jackson Road, Suite D, has helped more than 35,000 around Tree Town find employment since it opened in 2014.

Learn more at the Express Ann Arbor website.