Reggie Watts, Renée Elise Goldsberry among award-winning lineup at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced three ticketed performances coming to Hill Auditorium this summer.

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts, Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” actor Renée Elise Goldsberry and Grammy award-winning Jason Isbell are slated to all perform at the downtown Ann Arbor venue, at 825 N. University Ave., as part of the 2023 A2SF season.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, March 9. Buy them at the Michigan League Ticket Office (911 N. University Ave.), online and by phone at 734-764-2538.

Festival donors who have contributed $1,000 or more can get presale tickets on Tuesday, March 7. Donors of $100 or more can buy tickets a day later on Wednesday, March 8.

Here are the details:

An Evening WithRenée Elise Goldsberry

Award-winning actor/singer Goldsberry will be at Hill Auditorium on June 15 at 8 p.m. She will perform Broadway favorites supported by a full band.

Tickets begin at $39. Find them here.

Reggie Watts

Known for his comedy and musical performances on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, Watts will perform at 8 p.m. on June 16.

Tickets start at $33 each. Here they are.

Jason Isbell

Grammy-winning songwriter Isbaell will be joined by his band The 400 Unit on June 25 at 8 p.m. Isbell is celebrated for the creativity of his recent albums.

Ticket costs start at $36. More information is here.

More information about the 2023 A2SF season lineup will be available at a2sf.org