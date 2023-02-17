Washtenaw County reports a rise in norovirus cases

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has reported it is seeing a rise in norovirus cases locally.

The virus spreads easily and outbreaks can occur at any time, though they are most common between the months of November through April.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Here are some recommendations from WCHD on how to protect yourself and others:

Wash your hands with soap and water often

Stay home if you are ill (norovirus sheds for a week after someone recovers from infection)

Disinfect with a bleach-based cleaning solution

Do not prepare food for others if you’re sick

For more information, visit the CDC’s website.