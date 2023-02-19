Construction in downtown Ann Arbor to close section of Main Street through May

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Construction projects on the pavement, crosswalks, sidewalks and water mains will close both lanes of Main Street between William and Liberty streets will close through May 5.

The closure starts on Monday morning and includes the section of Liberty Street at the South Main and Liberty intersection.

Stores will be open and accessible for pedestrians but drivers will be detoured around the closed block. Parking will be prohibited in the closed area.

Only emergency, mail delivery and waste collection vehicles will be able to use the lanes during the closure.

Here are the detours:

Northbound Main Street

Drivers going north will follow a detour east on East William to Division Street, north to East Washington Street then west to South Main Street.

Southbound Main Street

Southbound cars will head east on East Washington to South Fifth Avenue, south to East William Street and west back to South Main Street.

Westbound East Liberty Street

A detour for westbound East Liberty Street will have cars go north along South Division Street to East Washington Street, west to South Ashley Street and back south to West Liberty Street.

Eastbound West Liberty Street

An eastbound detour will have vehicles go north on South Ashley Street to West Washington then east on South Fifth Avenue to East Liberty Street.

Learn more about traffic in Ann Arbor here.