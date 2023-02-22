32º

Former NBA player coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater to share story of recovery, short film

Event is free, open to the public

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater. (Michigan Theater, State Theatre)

ANN ARBOR – Former NBA player Chris Herren will be bringing his story to the local community on March 8 during an event at the Michigan Theater.

The event, titled “Prevention Starts with All: The Chris Herren Story,” will feature a short film highlighting Herren’s life and basketball career and a presentation by the former professional athlete who will share his story of recovery. A community conversation will follow the presentation.

The free event is open to the public, including University of Michigan students, faculty and staff and members of the general public.

Herren will address issues like prescription drug use, vaping, gateway drugs, mental health and the power of prevention.

“The hope is that our community will come together, advocate for effective treatment, learn where to turn for help, and embrace the power of recovery,” reads an event release.

Several U-M departments, Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics, the Ann Arbor Campus Community Coalition and community partners collaborated to make the event possible.

To learn more and to reserve a free ticket, visit www.michmed.org/PreventionTalk.

