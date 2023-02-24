Ann Arbor race company partners with athletics giant PUMA

ANN ARBOR – PUMA is now the official running shoes of Epic Races.

The Treetown company coordinates more than 20 multisport and endurance events, including big races in Ann Arbor.

Epic Races officials said PUMA will support four races in Ann Arbor; the Ann Arbor Goddess Run, Ann Arbor Firecracker 5K, Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, and Kroger A2 Turkey Trot.

“I am incredibly proud and excited about this new partnership,” said Epic Races founder Eva Solomon in a release.”Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world wears PUMA, I look forward to seeing what our athletes can do in PUMA shoes and apparel! All of our pacers will wear high-performance PUMA shoes and apparel that will help them perform their best while looking stylish out on the course.”

Each race will have a pace team--called PUMA Pacers--and official training plans. Pacer teams will be made up of 20 experienced runners selected during a competitive application process.

Pacers will give participants race advice to help them meet goal finish times while running the races themselves.

“I am proud to have been selected as a PUMA Pacer,” says Melissa Marowelli, of Saline, in a release. “When I first started running races, I counted on the pacers to keep me at an even pace and help me set my personal records. I am now able to give back to the running community and share all I have learned and accomplished over the past 10 years. I am grateful to PUMA for their support.”

The PUMA Pacers will be at the starting line of the Ann Arbor Goddess Run on April 2.

Learn about the Ann Arbor events here.