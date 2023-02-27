2 women sexually assaulted within 5 minutes of each other in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are investigating after two women were sexually assaulted within 5 minutes of each other over the weekend.

22-year-old woman attacked

One incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) in the area of Lake Lila Drive and Plymouth Road.

A 22-year-old woman was walking to the nearby bus stop when someone in a white or silver four-door sedan drove past her, stopped, and then backed up, according to authorities.

A man got out of the car and tried to grab the woman, police said. He groped her and tried to pull her toward the car, according to officials.

The woman said she pushed the man and broke free. She was not injured.

It’s unclear which direction the car fled. The man was 20-30 years old with a full, dark beard. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and had a medium build.

25-year-old woman attacked

Police received a report of another incident at 10:30 a.m. Monday. A 25-year-old woman told officials she had been sexually assaulted around 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Nielson Court near Maiden Lane.

The woman had been walking south on Nielson Court when someone in a four-door sedan pulled up next to her, authorities said.

A man got out and blocked the woman’s path on the sidewalk. He groped her, pulled down his pants, and touched himself inappropriately, according to officials.

The woman ran away and was not injured, police said.

The man was described as having short, curly hair.

Investigation ongoing

Police continue to investigate the two incidents and whether they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email jquinn@a2gov.org or gmarshall@a2gov.org.