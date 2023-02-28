Lawton Elementary in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to power outage

ANN ARBOR – Lawton Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage, Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to families and staff.

In addition, AAPS’ Balas Service Center has also lost power and employees have been instructed to work from other sites for the day.

Ann Arbor Public Schools closed Wednesday through Friday last week as an ice storm hit the area, causing widespread tree damage, icy road conditions and widespread power outages.

More than 2,000 homes are still without power in Ann Arbor as of Tuesday morning, nearly a week after power shut off during a severe winter storm.