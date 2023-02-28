36º

All About Ann Arbor

Lawton Elementary in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to power outage

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Lawton Elementary School, Power Outage, School Closure, Storm, Winter, Weather, Washtenaw County
Ann Arbor Public Schools district reveals plans for in-person learning option

ANN ARBOR – Lawton Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage, Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to families and staff.

In addition, AAPS’ Balas Service Center has also lost power and employees have been instructed to work from other sites for the day.

Ann Arbor Public Schools closed Wednesday through Friday last week as an ice storm hit the area, causing widespread tree damage, icy road conditions and widespread power outages.

More than 2,000 homes are still without power in Ann Arbor as of Tuesday morning, nearly a week after power shut off during a severe winter storm.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email