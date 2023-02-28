University of Michigan plans to build new residence quad for 1st, 2nd year students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan has plans to build another residence quad and dining facility for students to live in starting fall of 2025.

The Big Ten university announced a plan to build five residence halls to house 2,300 students and a 900-seat facility on the central campus. The project is estimated to cost between $490 million and $540 million.

The residence halls will house first- and second-year students by fall 2025. The preliminary plan for the residence halls is to have five to seven story buildings with a series of courtyard spaces and a pedestrian walkway. Within the halls, there will be lounges, music practice rooms, wellness and technology services and recreation rooms. The floor plans of the residence halls call for 70% traditional double-bed dorm units and 30% suit-style units.

University of Michigan officials say the new residence halls will be the first dorms explicitly built for first-year students since 1963. The first set of beds is planned to be available fall of 2025 and 1,000 are planned to be open by the fall of 2026.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects shared this 3D model of the Central Campus housing project. (Robert A.M. Stern Architects)

“Amid rising housing prices in Ann Arbor and elsewhere, there is a critical need for additional, affordable on-campus housing options for students and we’re starting to plan for even more on-campus housing,” University of Michigan’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Chatas said.

Along with this new residential quad being built, there is consideration for more on-campus housing to be built north of Hill Street and along South Division Street between East Madison and Hill.

“This state-of-the-art facility will address a palpable housing need for our first-year students, while connecting them more closely to our campus and community,” President Santa J. Ono said. “We’ve put great deliberation into how this space will best serve our students while also drawing inspiration from U-M’s unique architecture and residential character.”

