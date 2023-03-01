Man wanted in murder of woman who was put in trunk of car that was set on fire in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – United States Marshals are searching for a man who helped throw a 21-year-old woman in the trunk of a car that was later set on fire in Washtenaw County, officials said.

The incident happened Nov. 11, 2022.

Bashid Bristal-Davis, 28, is accused of helping to place a 21-year-old woman in the trunk of a vehicle. The vehicle was driven to another location and set on fire with the woman still inside, according to authorities.

“Bashid Bristal-Davis is accused of a serious offense which demonstrates a clear disregard for the law,” said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. “We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice.”

He is about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to Bristal-Davis’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 866-865-TIPS, submit a tip online on the USMS Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.