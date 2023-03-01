New boutique, beauty store brings comfortable ‘cool auntie’ vibes to Ann Arbor

Della's is open on the second floor of 313 S. State Street in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – “People always say ‘Wow it’s such a vibe,’” said Della’s owner Sheena McCullers.

And the new State Street boutique beauty store IS a vibe. Its exciting, colorful walls and decor are not only fun but cozy, which is exactly what McCullers wanted.

She named the shop Della’s for the same reason.

“When I think about a beauty supply store and hair and hair care, I think about aunties. An auntie who is always going to be really fun and tell you cool stories.”

McCullers explained that “auntie-feel-goodness” is what she wants her store to embody--a comfortable space where customers know they will be taken care of. They can pop in and take a look around or settle down for a bit on the store’s couch.

“It’s a representation of an auntie, and a place where you can feel good, let your hair down and get all the things that you need. You can walk away with a good vibe.”

When she was thinking of auntie names, Della’s stood out.

Della's owner Sheena McCullers at the boutique in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (WDIV)

The idea to open up the space originally came from McCullers’ husband. While walking around downtown Ann Arbor together, she mentioned not having a beauty supply close by and he said she should create one.

“He may have said it jokingly but I started thinking more about it,” she said.

“I want a space where people like me can go into a store and feel safe and have a good shopping experience--where allies can come in. It can just be a vibe that I was used to in bigger metro cities.”

An experienced entrepreneur, McCullers has opened online businesses before in Atlanta, Georgia, and New York City, New York, but Della’s is her first brick-and-mortar shop.

She and her family moved to Ann Arbor in August 2021 during the height of the COVID pandemic. As she was getting to know the city, she realized that she missed the community aspect of a local beauty supply boutique. The closest one she had found was in Ypsilanti.

“I knew that there wasn’t a traditional beauty store and if I’m having the issue with trying to get items, then maybe other people are too. Especially students who are on campus,” she said.

Hair care products on the shelves of Della's in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. (WDIV)

Hair care products on the shelves of Della's in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. (WDIV)

Right now McCullers is focused on meeting the local need for certain products with a physical store but she may eventually take orders online.

She’s also been putting effort into making sure those around Della’s know the shop is getting ready to open. And her work is paying off. McCullers said many people who wander into her second-floor State Street shop ask for flyers or make suggestions on who to reach out to and how to get involved in local events.

“The community here in Ann Arbor has been really, really helpful. Everyone has been nice,” McCullers said.

Della’s haircare selection includes crochet hair, shampoos, conditioners, gels and oils among hair tools.

The other category of items at Della’s are gift items, like sneaker candles, journals, pillows, skincare and jewelry.

“I will say, they are my favorite part,” McCullers said. “I love to curate gift experiences for other people but I also like to find new products that people are into.”

Della's carries products by Black-owned, Latinx-owned and queer-friendly brands. (WDIV)

Gifts on a shelf at Della's in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (WDIV)

McCullers makes sure to carry items from other small women-owned, Black-owned, Latinx-owned and queer-friendly businesses.

“That’s important to me because when I think about the larger ecosystem, I’m doing my part and making sure to keep those businesses afloat as much as possible.”

Some of her favorites, which she uses on herself, are a twist gel from a women-owned business in Brooklyn, New York City, and a bergamot-based body oil that she’s used for years.

McCullers added that the beauty of coming into a small shop for customers is finding products they’d been hearing about and wanting to try, or just finding something cool. An additional perk of a small shop like Della’s is the ability to add new products or make special orders as her customer base grows.

“It feels community-oriented in a way, like ‘come in, tell me what you need and I’ll put it in our next order,’” she said.

Della’s officially opens on Wednesday, March 1, but its doors are already open to those who wander in. Community members can also make appointments online.

The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the second floor at 313 S. State St.

Find Dellas on Instagram and TikTok at @auntiedellas and at auntiedellas.com