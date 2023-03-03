Spend time with Jim Harbaugh, his wife Sarah at upcoming benefit for Hope Clinic

ANN ARBOR – Join Jim and Sarah Harbaugh at a benefit breakfast for Hope Clinic on Thursday, March 23.

The event, titled “Harbaughs for Hope Clinic,” will take place at The Kensington Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will feature a plated breakfast, a brief keynote and a Q&A session with Sarah and Coach Harbaugh.

The event is open to the public and tickets are $250 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

“We are excited and honored to have Jim and Sarah’s support,” Hope Clinic CEO Doug Campbell said in a release. “Sarah toured the clinic last year and has become a great supporter of Hope and our overall mission.”

Established in 1982, Hope Clinic provides free medical care to Ypsilanti residents. From its location at 518 Harriet Street in Ypsilanti, Hope provides food, medical care, mental health care, dental care, household and medical supplies to community members for free.

In 2022, Hope responded to more than 92,000 requests for help. The clinic is operated by more than 1,600 social workers, physicians, dentists and volunteers.

The benefit breakfast will support the Hope for Tomorrow fundraising campaign -- which aims to raise $5.5 million to expand the clinic’s dental and mental health care services.

For more information, visit www.thehopeclinic.org.