Registration opens for spring classes with Ann Arbor Rec & Ed

ANN ARBOR – Get ready for summer with fitness and enrichment classes from Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed) starting April 3.

Courses will be offered virtually, in person at AAPS buildings, or through a simultaneous hybrid in-person/virtual format.

“The flexibility of a hybrid format helps support participants in reaching their fitness and wellness health goals. A Hybrid class allows people to choose where and how they want to participate on any given day. More options to participate, less reason to skip a class due to weather or other potential barriers,” said Rec & Ed fitness and yoga program supervisor Terry McNeely in a release.

Rec & Ed’s adult classes range from yoga and swing dance to adult improv and estate planning.

Registration can be done online here or by calling 734-994-2300.

Those with scholarships or senior discounts, or those unable to use the website can fill out a form and email registration@aaps.k12.mi.us.