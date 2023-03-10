Arbor Hospice to host Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser in Ann Arbor

A mixed drink named "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme," which contains whiskey distilled on premises, is seen on the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Spirits have surpassed beer for U.S. market share supremacy, led by a resurgent cocktail culture including the popularity of ready-to-drink concoctions, according to a spirits industry group. In 2022, spirits gained market share for the 13th straight year in the U.S. beverage alcohol market, with supplier sales reaching 42.1%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. After years of steady growth, it marked the first time that spirits supplier revenues have surpassed beer, which holds a 41.9% market share, the group said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Hospice is hosting its first-ever Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 21 at The Valley in Ann Arbor.

The event will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and will feature mouth-watering barbecue from local restaurants and pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from local distilleries, live music and more.

Tickets for the event are now available. They are $50 if purchased in advance and $75 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here.

Attendees will receive tokens at the event for three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails. Alternative foods will be available for those with food sensitivities.

Alongside the event is a matching campaign by the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, which will match all donations up to $250,000.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, which helps ensure all Michiganders regardless of age, financial circumstances or diagnosis, can access end-of-life care.

“For the first time ever, Barley, BBQ & Beats is coming to Ann Arbor – we can’t think of a better way to thank this community for its continued support than to host an event that brings people together to experience music, barbecue, cocktails and so much more,” Barley, BBQ & Beats committee chair and Arbor Hospice Foundation Board Member Pat Joy said in a statement.

“As our signature fundraiser, all proceeds raised from Barley, BBQ & Beats will help Arbor Hospice ensure quality end-of-life care is accessible for anyone in the community who needs it.”

Several Barley BBQ & Beats events are happening this season across the state. For more information, visit www.arborhospice.org/bbb.