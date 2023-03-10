Arbor Hospice to host Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Hospice is hosting its first-ever Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 21 at The Valley in Ann Arbor.
The event will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and will feature mouth-watering barbecue from local restaurants and pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from local distilleries, live music and more.
Tickets for the event are now available. They are $50 if purchased in advance and $75 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here.
Attendees will receive tokens at the event for three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails. Alternative foods will be available for those with food sensitivities.
Alongside the event is a matching campaign by the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, which will match all donations up to $250,000.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, which helps ensure all Michiganders regardless of age, financial circumstances or diagnosis, can access end-of-life care.
“For the first time ever, Barley, BBQ & Beats is coming to Ann Arbor – we can’t think of a better way to thank this community for its continued support than to host an event that brings people together to experience music, barbecue, cocktails and so much more,” Barley, BBQ & Beats committee chair and Arbor Hospice Foundation Board Member Pat Joy said in a statement.
“As our signature fundraiser, all proceeds raised from Barley, BBQ & Beats will help Arbor Hospice ensure quality end-of-life care is accessible for anyone in the community who needs it.”
Several Barley BBQ & Beats events are happening this season across the state. For more information, visit www.arborhospice.org/bbb.