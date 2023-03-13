31º

EB I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after truck crashes into overpass

Eastbound lanes closed at Liberty Road overpass

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed in Ann Arbor after a truck crashed into an overpass.

The incident happened Monday morning (March 13) at Liberty Road.

Michigan State Police said a semi truck struck the overpass, causing the closure. Liberty Road is also shut down at I-94.

No injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 were blocked, as of 10 a.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted to eastbound M-14.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews have cleared the scene.

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

