Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop matching up to $30,000 for student fundraiser

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop is partnering up with the Ann Arbor PTO Council to boost an online fundraiser for Title I elementary schools offering extra support for students.

“This year is the 30th Anniversary of the store and leadership decided that one of the best ways to celebrate is to make a donation that works toward the PTO Thrift Shop vision of a diverse and thriving community in which every Ann Arbor Public Schools student has equitable access to enrichment opportunities inside and outside the classroom,” PTO Thrift Shop officials wrote in a release.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a goal of $30,000 and has raised more than $21,000 as of Monday night.

“Funds raised will be distributed to PTOs at Title I elementary schools in the fall. Our goal is to boost their budgets by $10 per student, helping the 3,000 AAPS children at these schools. We know this is just a drop in the bucket, and that one small fundraiser will not fix inequity. Yet, we must start somewhere,” fundraiser organizers said.

Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop will match up to $30,000 for the PTO Council’s fundraiser, officials said.

Profits made from sales at the 2280 S. Industrial Hwy nonprofit are given to participating AAPS school parent teacher organizations and student activities. Since 1994, the nonprofit has distributed more than $3,100,000.

The Thrift Shop is open for shopping between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Learn more here.