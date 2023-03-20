Enter ‘The Amazing Race’ in Ann Arbor to benefit this nonprofit that provides cancer support

ANN ARBOR – Get your teams together and rev your engines -- a road rally is coming to Ann Arbor in April to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor.

The family-friendly event will see participants of all ages hunt for landmark and solve clues along a driving tour of Tree Town on April 15.

The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. and costs $50 per person. The race will begin at 2100 Commonwealth Blvd.

All proceeds will go toward CSC of Greater Ann Arbor’s efforts to provide free cancer support, hope and education to all community members impacted by cancer at no cost.

Once teams have reached the final destination, they will enjoy a post-race tailgate style party with food, refreshments, prizes, a raffle, music and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about CSC of Greater Ann Arbor, visit www.cancersupportannarbor.org.