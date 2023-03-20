University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra performing free concert at Hill Auditorium this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra will be performing its final concert of the season on Saturday at Hill Auditorium.

Free and open to the public, the performance will begin at 4:30 p.m.

It will feature two of the orchestra’s members who recently won its Concerto Competition, Andrew Custer and Thor Sigurdson. Custer will perform Grondahl’s Trombone Concerto and Sigurdson will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D, according to an event release.

The program will also include Stravinsky’s Firebird suite and Tchaikovsky’s Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem.

Yeo Ryeong Ahn will conduct the LSO, assisted by Luca Antonucci. Both Ahn and Antonucci are earning their doctorate degrees in orchestral conducting at U-M’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

The LSO was founded in 2000 by members of U-M’s Medical Schools, U-M’s Hospitals and Heath Centers to provide an opportunity for trained musicians in the life sciences field a chance to perform. It is made up of faculty, students, alumni and volunteers and plays two concerts at Hill Auditorium each year.

No tickets are required to attend and masks are strongly encouraged. Though it is a free community event, the LSO welcomes donations.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.