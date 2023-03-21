What to know about the 90+ Ann Arbor condos planned to be built along Huron River

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Over 90 condominiums are planned to be built along the Huron River in Ann Arbor.

The Roxbury Group announced on Tuesday that plans to break ground on the 90+ condo residency plan will take place in early 2024.

Throughout 14 acres, there will be one, two and three-bedroom units, including penthouses and townhomes. The agency also mentioned that the units will range between 780 and 2,700 square feet. These condos will be part of four buildings surrounding a public park.

The condominiums will be part of The Residences at broadway Park West. The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy is currently developing Broadway Park West. The Ann Arbor organization broke ground on Broadway Park West in late January and anticipates opening a completed park in early 2024. The public space will have trails, an ice rink and an indoor pavilion for the public. The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy is taking seven acres and redeveloping the area to be Ann Arbor’s first public space operated by a non-profit.

Check out the virtual tour of the Broadway Park West renderings below:

“We really are trying to create a unique buying opportunity in the for-sale condo market,” said Brett Yuhasz of Hunter Pasteur in a statement. “We wanted to make sure the living spaces share in the exceptionality and desirability that the Broadway Park West development will offer.”

Along with condominiums, there are plans for a boutique hotel and 20,000 square feet of neighborhood retail space.

To learn more about the pre-sales of these condos, click here.