Ann Arbor Summer Festival hiring for upcoming summer event season

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job this summer? Ann Arbor Summer Festival is now accepting resumes for seasonal positions at Top of the Park.

Successful applications will be hired to work shifts Tuesdays through Sundays during the upcoming festival between June 9-25.

AASF staff responsibilities include greeting and directing event patrons, performing basic maintenance, checking IDs, stocking bar supplies, and setting up or taking down tables and chairs.

“Seasonal staff is integral to the success of Top of the Park and the positive patron experience. Staff members fulfill a wide range of operational duties, with every team member being responsible for creating a clean, safe, positive atmosphere on site,” Ann Arbor Summer Festival officials wrote on the AASF jobs site.

Staff members are paid $13.25 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and 18 years old to work at the Top of the Park bar.

Job applications will be accepted through June 1. Take a look at the form here.