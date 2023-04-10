42º

All About Ann Arbor

Aging agency to host expert workshop on dementia caregiving

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Aging, Seniors, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Ypsilanti Senior Center, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Area Agency on Aging 1-B

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Dementia expert Jill Gafner Livingston will lead a workshop on managing the challenges of caring for those experiencing dementia on April 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Senior Center

Gafner Livingston, a certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer and dementia practitioner, will share her personal experience of becoming her husband’s caregiver.

She will also offer advice and tips on tackling difficult behaviors and stress.

Participants will receive a free handbook and may be eligible for free transportation to the workshop.

Advance registration is required, and can be done by sending an email to wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org or by calling 833-233-2200.

The workshop is hosted by Area Agency on Aging 1-B, a Southeast Michigan nonprofit organization offering support and resources to seniors, their families and caregivers.

Learn more here.

Ypsilanti Senior Center is at 1015 N. Congress St.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email