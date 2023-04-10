Aging agency to host expert workshop on dementia caregiving

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Dementia expert Jill Gafner Livingston will lead a workshop on managing the challenges of caring for those experiencing dementia on April 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Senior Center

Gafner Livingston, a certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer and dementia practitioner, will share her personal experience of becoming her husband’s caregiver.

She will also offer advice and tips on tackling difficult behaviors and stress.

Participants will receive a free handbook and may be eligible for free transportation to the workshop.

Advance registration is required, and can be done by sending an email to wellnessprograms@aaa1b.org or by calling 833-233-2200.

The workshop is hosted by Area Agency on Aging 1-B, a Southeast Michigan nonprofit organization offering support and resources to seniors, their families and caregivers.

Ypsilanti Senior Center is at 1015 N. Congress St.