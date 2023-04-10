Beethoven festival, Detroit debut highlight Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming season

Members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra perform during the 2022 season.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced its upcoming season titled “Hear Here.”

The 2023/24 season will feature new venues, ambitious programming and world-renowned soloists, according to a release.

“This season’s programming is designed to reflect the creative energy, vitality, and diversity of our region and the world-class music that brings our communities together,” A2SO Music Director Earl Lee and Executive Director Sarah Calderini said in a statement. “Ann Arbor is a remarkable place to call home, and across our 23/24 series we’re seeking to deliver a simple message: this is what here sounds like.”

This past year was Lee’s debut season as the orchestra’s 14th music director. He was also named the 2022 Solti Conducting Award winner in 2022.

Lee is expanding A2SO’s main stage performances, adding two concerts for the upcoming season, including a debut at Orchestra Hall in Detroit.

In April and May of 2024, A2SO will launch Beethoven Fest, celebrating the composer’s iconic Symphony No. 5 and Symphony No. 9 (the “Ode to Joy”).

Programming for all ages will return, including the popular family-friendly pops concerts that will feature popular video game soundtracks at the Michigan Theater in November and A2SO’s 12th Annual Holiday Pops concert at Hill Auditorium in December. In March 2024, the pops series will wrap with Broadway favorites, including selections from “Chicago,” “Rent,” “West Side Story” and more.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, click here.