Longtime Ann Arbor grocer brings back wine tastings with spring event

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Farms Market is bringing back its popular tasting events after a long hiatus.

To kick off the return, the Ann Arbor grocer will host a Spring Wine Event on Friday, May 19, at Weber’s Inn on Jackson Avenue.

Event participants will be able to sample 25 hand-selected wines and appetizers between 7-9 p.m.

Tickets can be bought in advance by calling 734-996-8111 or at Arbor Farms for $50. If available, tickets can be purchased at the event will be $60.

Those with questions can email Arbor Farms Market Beer and Wine Manager Michelle Zajac at michelle@arborfarms.com.

Arbor Farms has sold locally-grown, organic foods since 1979. Its grocery store, at 2103 W. Stadium Blvd., also offers a Nutrition Shop and pre-prepared foods at its Community Cafe.