Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office urges ‘extreme caution’, water safety after rainfall

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Community members canoeing, kayaking, fishing or swimming in rivers and streams should use “extreme caution,” said the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Marine Safety Division officials note that recent rainfall has led to an increase in water flow resulting in violent rapids in some areas.

“Even if the water may seem calm at the surface, the currents under the surface may be overwhelming,” officials wrote.

WSCO’s Marine Patrol said that those engaging in recreational water activities should wear a life jacket, let others know of their location and notify others when an anticipated return time.

“Regardless of how a river or stream may appear at the surface, severe caution should always be taken to avoid injury or death.”

Community members should call 911 in case of emergencies.