Death of former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner investigated as homicide

The death of the former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner is being investigated as a homicide.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The death of the former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Jude Walton was found Thursday (April 13) during a welfare check in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

The family of the 51-year-old has been notified.

Officials say there have been no arrests, and the homicide remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.